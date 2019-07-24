JP Morgan Cazenove Reaffirms a “Overweight” Rating on Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) and GBX 665.00 Target; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Alliance Data (ADS) Position By $5.34 Million

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. JP Morgan Cazenove currently has a GBX 665.00 target price on the 3.00 billion GBP market cap company or 17.54% upside potential. This was shown in analysts note on Wednesday, 24 July.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Alliance Data (ADS) stake by 243.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 30,718 shares as Alliance Data (ADS)’s stock declined 14.13%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 43,329 shares with $7.58M value, up from 12,611 last quarter. Alliance Data now has $8.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $156.76. About 343,134 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 979,230 shares to 194,649 valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) stake by 305,174 shares and now owns 30,109 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. 199,506 were reported by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. Fincl Architects Inc invested in 704 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Partners Lc owns 8,929 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 834 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,050 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Ltd Co invested 9.91% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.04% or 257,242 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 13,203 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 7,713 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained the shares of ADS in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform”.

Among 6 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 465 lowest target. GBX 646.67’s average target is 13.95% above currents GBX 567.5 stock price. Beazley PLC had 39 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BEZ in report on Friday, February 1 with “Top Pick” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce”. UBS maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 12. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

