JP Morgan Cazenove Gives Capita Group The PLC (LON:CPI) GBX 140.00 Target; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding

In a analysts report shared with investors and clients on 15 August, JP Morgan Cazenove has decreased Capita Group The PLC (LON:CPI) stock to a Neutral and has set one year target at GBX 140.00. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target is 13.82% from CPI’s last price.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 56,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 385,255 shares with $12.52 million value, up from 328,755 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 6.61M shares traded or 53.57% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 214,383 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 31,629 shares stake. Kbc Nv stated it has 851,404 shares. Schroder Investment holds 2.50M shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.09 million shares. Indexiq Advsrs reported 137,129 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sei Invs owns 204,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wright Service has invested 0.11% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership owns 15,628 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 41,354 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.24% or GBX 2.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 122.45. About 721,880 shares traded. Capita plc (LON:CPI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.