Journey Energy Inc. (JOY) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position By $461,340

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 15,378 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 5.66%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 973,796 shares with $29.35 million value, down from 989,174 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 13,031 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv accumulated 120 shares. 81,484 were accumulated by Parametric Associate Ltd Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,091 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 23,558 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Company owns 74,356 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc reported 16,363 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank invested in 0% or 13 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). First LP stated it has 68,656 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 469,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 51,203 shares. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 22,159 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.73M shares. 29,178 are owned by Vista Cap.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) stake by 251,058 shares to 817,295 valued at $38.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 30,896 shares and now owns 791,258 shares. Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $125,755 activity. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 Spurling David A sold $22,484 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) or 711 shares.