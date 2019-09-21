Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.82 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 36.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 0%. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.