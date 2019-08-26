Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 64.71% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
