Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.95 N/A -0.82 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 64.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.