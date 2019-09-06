Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 32.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synlogic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential downside is -15.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 82.8%. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.