Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -0.82 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.43 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 10.9%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.