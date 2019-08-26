Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 254.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.