Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.26
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|66.64
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 81.78%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
