Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.26 N/A -0.82 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 66.64 N/A -4.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 81.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.