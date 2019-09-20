Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We are contrasting Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.76 N/A -0.82 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.