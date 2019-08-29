Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.97 N/A -0.82 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential downside of -18.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 35.8% respectively. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.