Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

We will be comparing the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.10 N/A -0.82 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Cyanotech Corporation which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.