Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.47 N/A -0.82 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average target price of $250, with potential upside of 16.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.38% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.