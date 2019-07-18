Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.