Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Since Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -0.82 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 23.54 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.