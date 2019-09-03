Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.78 N/A -0.82 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 37.04 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 75.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 59.1%. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.