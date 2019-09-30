Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 432,391,221.48% -26% -11.7% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 997,332,077.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is $12.33, which is potential 401.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 64.4% respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.