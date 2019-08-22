Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) Reaches $3.95 After 4.00% Up Move; International Bancshares (IBOC) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 84,416 shares traded. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has declined 32.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.15% the S&P500. Some Historical JNCE News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $130.28M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JNCE worth $5.21M more.

International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 65 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 60 sold and reduced holdings in International Bancshares Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 37.48 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding International Bancshares Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 49 Increased: 46 New Position: 19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. The company has market cap of $130.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. It accepts checking and saving deposits, as well as demand and time deposits from individuals, partnerships, firms, and public entities; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and currency exchange.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 60,509 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing