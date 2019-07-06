Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.39 N/A -0.82 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -13.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. TrovaGene Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 485.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 7.6%. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.