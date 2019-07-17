Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.19 N/A -0.82 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 579.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.