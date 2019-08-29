Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.97
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|3989.69
|N/A
|-2.15
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-308.9%
|-146.5%
Liquidity
Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 173.44% and its consensus price target is $17.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 59% respectively. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.09%
|-16.13%
|-3.85%
|72.98%
|-31.28%
|82.68%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
