Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.43 N/A -0.82 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 52.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.