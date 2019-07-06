Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Contrasting side by side

Since Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.39 N/A -0.82 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.46 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential downside is -3.51%.

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.