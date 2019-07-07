Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.32 N/A -0.82 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 549.43 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 49.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.