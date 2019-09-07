Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparison side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.99 N/A -0.82 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.