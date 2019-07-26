Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.33 N/A -0.82 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 423.94 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 27.9 and 27.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 95.3% respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.