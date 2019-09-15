Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.84 N/A -0.82 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 55.2%. About 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.