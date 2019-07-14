Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.85 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.43 average target price and a 67.25% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.