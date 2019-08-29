Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 36.74 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 262.90% and its average price target is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.2% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.