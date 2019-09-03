Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 57.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.