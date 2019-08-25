Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 27.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.