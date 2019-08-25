Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.91
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 27.63%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
