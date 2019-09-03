Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -0.82 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.68 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $64, which is potential 74.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.