Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.21
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|79.25
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
