Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.21 N/A -0.82 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 79.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.