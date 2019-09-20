Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.77
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|94
|9.71
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 46.5%. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
