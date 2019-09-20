Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -0.82 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 9.71 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 46.5%. Insiders held 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.