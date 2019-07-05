Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.42 N/A -0.82 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 70.87 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 9.8%. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.