Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.42 N/A -0.82 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 230.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 0%. 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.