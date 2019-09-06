Joseph Oates Bought 6 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) in an Insider Trading; RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -6.70% below currents $188.1 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $153 target. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $16500 target. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. See RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) latest ratings:

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.19 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 2.40 million shares traded or 50.84% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $522. The insider Muccilo Robert bought 23 shares worth $2,002. Shares for $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 26 shares worth $2,263. McAvoy John also bought $2,350 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,269. Cawley Timothy had bought 55 shares worth $4,654 on Sunday, March 31.

Among 4 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Con Edison has $9100 highest and $83 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -4.49% below currents $90.88 stock price. Con Edison had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho initiated the shares of ED in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 13,003 shares. Private Tru Co Na accumulated 0.1% or 5,540 shares. Moreover, Barnett And has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Regal Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 86,475 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Howe Rusling Inc reported 659 shares. Art Advisors Lc owns 62,994 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd has 300 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Murphy Cap Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 21,341 shares. Leavell Inv stated it has 3,360 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 8,249 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 14,218 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc holds 504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 203,241 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 27,423 shares.

Joseph Oates, Chairman – President & CEO CET of Consolidated Edison Inc is the insider, our company want to report about today. Mr. Joseph submitted a public document with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission revealing a trade for 6 shares of the corporation, the one he is an insider in. At the time of the buying, the average stock price of Consolidated Edison Inc was $87.1, making the total purchase worth $522 U.S Dollars. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly obtained additional 6 shares of the company, worth $524 USD. Joseph Oates now has ownership of 24,224 shares or 0.01% of Consolidated Edison Inc’s market cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 12,142 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,484 shares. Cap Ww reported 0.06% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 1,241 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,016 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 12,378 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Co has 3,720 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 1.99M shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Caxton Lp stated it has 0.83% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Lagoda Inv Lp reported 34,335 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 261,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.