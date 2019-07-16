Joseph Hand, Chief Operating Officer of The York Water Company (YORW) Just Made a Purchase of Shares; Northrop Grumman Has 1.18 Sentiment

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 340 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 287 sold and decreased stakes in Northrop Grumman Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 136.92 million shares, down from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northrop Grumman Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 247 Increased: 223 New Position: 117.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 28 buys, and 0 sales for $48,449 activity. DOTZEL CYNTHIA had bought 31 shares worth $1,051. Poff Matthew E had bought 6 shares worth $197. BRACEY VERNON L bought 19 shares worth $619. $1,008 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. $407 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares were bought by Keller Jody L. $339 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Rasmussen Steven R. 222 shares were bought by HINES JEFFREY R, worth $7,486 on Friday, March 15.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $459.30 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

225 shares of York Water Co were bought by Joseph Hand, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. The shares are valued at precisely $7,514 which has been calculated on the basis of the average transactions stock price ($33.4 per share). Dated July 16, 2019, this specific deal by Joseph Hand was unveiled in a public report that was filed together with the D.C. based-SEC. It is at your disposal for a review here. Joseph Hand currently holds 15,082 shares which are around 0.12% of the Pennsylvania-based company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63M for 31.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 5,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier accumulated 0.01% or 9,000 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,786 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 17,194 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company owns 8,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 4,045 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,687 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Mgmt Company Inc has invested 0.3% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 992 are owned by Ameritas Inv Partners. New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 16,473 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 95,212 shares. Sageworth Tru Co holds 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 1,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 7,648 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Names Kathy J. Warden Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, Northrop Grumman sign teaming agreement on scramjet-powered tactical missile systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation for 1,700 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 40,093 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 59,159 shares. The New Hampshire-based American Trust Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,696 shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.27 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.