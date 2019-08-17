Joseph Daly, director of MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) Just Bought Shares; Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 103 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 76 decreased and sold equity positions in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 36.32 million shares, down from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Advanced Energy Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEIS) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Energy (AEIS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy to Take Part in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity ups stake in Advanced Energy to 10 percent – BizWest” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 196,342 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$207M; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Dynamic Reverse Pulsing That Dramatically Enhances Power System Performance; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform power into various usable forms. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It offers process power systems, including direct current , pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and solar applications, as well as in chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for various applications, including semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, industrial printing, and analytical x-ray systems.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for 20,000 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 95,800 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.17% invested in the company for 484,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 414,678 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity. $8,801 worth of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) shares were bought by DALY JOSEPH S.

The director of Mbt Financial Corp and company’s insider Joseph Daly paid for 899 shares of the Michigan-based company based on the average $9.8 per every share. These shares are with market value of close to $8,801 USD. Today, Joseph Daly has in hand 210,308 shares or 0.91% of the Company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding). This information is as revealed in a SEC report dated August 16, 2019.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $229.91 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

The stock increased 2.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 33,491 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M B T Financial declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Merchants Corp (FRME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold MBT Financial Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 37,435 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 134,386 shares. Geode Cap Management owns 236,225 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24,629 shares stake. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.12% or 95,700 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt L P accumulated 0.07% or 112,954 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 26 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 94,840 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis has 0.01% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 152,177 shares. 379,871 are held by Fj Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.