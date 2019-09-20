Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Valuation Declined While Vulcan Value Partners Has Increased Position by $9.14 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Stake by $521,288

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.75. About 1.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 65,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 795,372 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.90 million, up from 730,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 81,958 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Azimuth Management Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 13,130 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited owns 305,135 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.06% or 1,313 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 76,126 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 193,635 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Raymond James And has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Williams Jones And Assocs Lc holds 0.06% or 21,318 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 906,842 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Putnam Fl Management stated it has 1,020 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited holds 3.87% or 155,512 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 156,894 shares to 442,026 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

