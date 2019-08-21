Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Valuation Declined While Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Has Raised by $306,332 Its Stake

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.66. About 1.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 89.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 2,326 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 21,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 118,804 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 30,160 shares. 10,868 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 1,617 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,953 are held by Regions Fin. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 35,563 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 261,532 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 54,257 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4.85 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 228,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Lc has invested 0.09% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 19,272 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,042 shares to 17,466 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 133,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,019 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (NYSE:JLL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Burns & McDonnell Plans Expansion, Adding New Jobs and Space in Lingerfelt CommonWealth-Owned Houston Office Tower – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,461 shares. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Yale Capital has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,024 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altimeter Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 8,000 shares. Frontier Inv holds 0.31% or 2,784 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invest Service Ltd Llc accumulated 211 shares. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advisors has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,595 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested in 556,710 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1,150 shares. Drw Limited Co invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt Corp accumulated 215,657 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.