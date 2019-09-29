Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Declined While American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Stake by $21.08 Million; Autus Asset Management Cut Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $481,585 as Market Value Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 150,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 43,883 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 194,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.31. About 170,429 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 94,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 762,093 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.64 million for 12.76 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JLL (NYSE: JLL) in Orlando hires Cite Partners full real estate team – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL Completes Acquisition of Leading Capital Markets Firm HFF – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) a Good Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 29 shares. Virtu Llc accumulated 0.05% or 5,804 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 250 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 30,436 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 105,237 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 872 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,082 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,746 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co holds 40,238 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 392,046 shares. Alberta Investment Management owns 73,100 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 9,823 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 7,943 shares. Daiwa accumulated 0% or 1,837 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 68,269 shares to 530,426 shares, valued at $46.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 57,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Reik Ltd Liability Com holds 11.69% or 281,324 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested in 80,550 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,607 shares. 273,593 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Da Davidson Com stated it has 7,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd accumulated 7,648 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 3,075 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price stated it has 1.68% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jlb And Associate holds 144,764 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 13,629 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,143 shares to 68,158 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).