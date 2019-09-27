Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Position by $361,340 as Shares Declined; Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Altria Group (MO) Holding by $1.26 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 95,612 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 144,751 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 100.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 26,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 26,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 11.77 million shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 28,396 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4,005 shares. Amer Century owns 43,883 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc accumulated 11,536 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 14,305 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 2,111 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc reported 36,518 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Corp, Utah-based fund reported 1,718 shares. Moreover, Junto Cap Mgmt LP has 2.72% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,100 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 278,798 shares.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 EPS, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66M for 12.77 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39,872 shares to 145,732 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 174,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Gru reported 0.14% stake. Butensky Cohen Security holds 36,269 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 5.37M shares. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sei has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,345 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co reported 429,580 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 324,834 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bsw Wealth Prns holds 4,311 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 26,528 shares. Brinker Inc reported 0.15% stake. Horizon Invests Lc owns 7,428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 2,164 shares.