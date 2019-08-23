Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Decreased Its Position; Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $643,126 as Shares Rose

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 3.19M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 12,428 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 74,530 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 86,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.23. About 49,958 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Limited has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,305 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based Stevens First Principles has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meritage Portfolio invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 38,083 are held by Boltwood Cap Management. 7,133 were accumulated by Nadler Grp Inc. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 565,199 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.82% or 100,649 shares. First National Com holds 0.18% or 37,513 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,290 shares. 60,819 were accumulated by Choate Advisors. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ashford, Delaware-based fund reported 22,126 shares. 6.98 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 891,568 are owned by Sg Americas Secs.



Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,164 shares to 34,767 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 294,232 shares to 443,540 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty.

