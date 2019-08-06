Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Share Price Declined While Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $1.21 Million; As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Market Valuation Declined, North Run Capital LP Trimmed by $2.11 Million Its Position

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.95. About 308,770 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 44,166 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 52,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 469,987 shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL to Accelerate Growth in Capital Markets Business Through Acquisition of HFF – PRNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL earns two more diversity and inclusion accolades – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.: JLL Announces Details of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jones Lang Lasalle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 6,310 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 38,858 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 0.04% or 36,404 shares. Korea Inv has 2,500 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc reported 120,771 shares stake. Atria Invs holds 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 1,655 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 730,107 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.19% or 6,700 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Tcw Gru Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 570,030 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp owns 240,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Kepos Capital LP holds 0.51% or 44,166 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 888,782 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.87 million for 11.02 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.