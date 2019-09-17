Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Valuation Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $685,160; As Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Value Rose, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 135,337 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 112,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 155,039 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 4,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 483,328 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.95 million, down from 488,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 28,892 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.65 million for 12.60 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

