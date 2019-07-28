Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holding Held by Generation Investment Management Llp; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Increased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $2.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 119.91% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26 million, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 324,264 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 535,824 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $483.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,493 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JLL leaps up Fortune 500 – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “JLL closes $305M sale and $169M financing of 901 Fifth Avenue in Seattle – Stockhouse” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Adds Debbie McAneny and Bobby Mehta to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL Completes Acquisition of Leading Capital Markets Firm HFF – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).