Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder Tcw Group Has Decreased Stake by $14.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding Has Lifted by National Investment Services Inc

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 103,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 466,938 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.69 million, down from 570,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 277,702 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $159.22. About 1.23M shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave

