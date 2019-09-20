Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder State Street Has Cut Its Holding; As Cameco (CCJ) Shares Declined, Progeny 3 Has Lifted by $5.31 Million Its Holding

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.52M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 317,514 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 2.21M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Largest Tenant Representation Firms in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “High Point CVB takes immediate action on strategic tourism destination plan – Triad Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Done deal: Commercial real estate giant JLL completes $1.8B acquisition of HFF – Houston Business Journal” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Energy Corridor office building lands chemical company tenant – Houston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 16,608 shares to 382,673 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 33,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 1,954 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 13,500 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership invested in 75,924 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 231,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 79,032 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 6,237 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 25,592 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 106,063 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,432 shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Inc has 0.19% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 256,159 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 49 shares.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.66M for 12.58 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.