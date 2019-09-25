Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake by $1.88 Million as Stock Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 161.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 18,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 29,789 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 567,629 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 37,710 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 32,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 277,702 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – JLL Strengthens Financial Profile with Renewed Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.32% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 34,424 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 9,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 30,136 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Incorporated Incorporated, California-based fund reported 466,938 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited stated it has 95,560 shares. South Dakota Council owns 18,900 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 136 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 888,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.04% or 805 shares. Mutual Of America Cap has 40,238 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 74,501 shares. 1,881 are owned by First Republic Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11,950 shares to 67,621 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 40,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,245 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 12,414 shares to 19,986 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 24,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,960 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold RGLD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 1.31% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Company accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 216,023 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,270 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 2,277 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,011 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 20,051 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 412,900 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 46,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 9,303 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 257,048 shares.